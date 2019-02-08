A man who was recently charged with kidnapping, beating and raping a woman is facing additional charges after another woman said he attempted to kidnap her.
RJ Thompson, 56, of Coalgate, was charged Wednesday with kidnapping stemming from an incident which occurred in October.
A woman called authorities Oct. 12 and said she had been assaulted. Pontotoc County sheriff’s deputies responded to the woman’s residence on County Road 1549.
‘I immediately noticed injury to (the victim’s) face where she had been assaulted,’ Deputy Travis Wilson said in a report.
The woman said her ex-boyfriend, Thompson, was parked outside her residence. When she went outside to see what he wanted, Thompson, holding duct tape and a knife, allegedly grabbed her and dragged her into his SUV, which had a tarp
laid out in the back, she said.
The victim said Thompson threatened to cut her throat and punched her in the face several times.
‘(The victim) advised she kicked the knife out of (Thompson’s) hand and started screaming which caught the attention of a neighbor who heard dogs barking,’ Wilson said. ‘(The victim advised she was then able to get out of the truck and run to the front of the residence where she believed she would be safe. (The victim) couldn’t give me any information about who (Thompson) was, a date of birth or a description of him, only that he stayed at her home a couple of times and dated for a short while.’
The woman contacted Wilson Jan. 14 after reading in The Ada News about Thompson being arrested for allegedly raping a different woman. She said the RJ Thompson whose photo was in the paper was the same man who attacked her in October.
In that case, an Ada woman told police she was kidnapped, bound, beaten and sexually assaulted by Thompson.
Ada Police Detective Destry Musgrove said Thompson reportedly kidnapped a
36-year-old woman from her residence on Short Street in Ada Jan. 9.
Musgrove said Thompson and the woman knew each other, but did not elaborate on the relationship. Thompson forced the woman into his vehicle, Musgrove said.
Thompson then drove the victim into Seminole County where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, Musgrove said. Thompson then drove the victim to his residence in Coal County where he reportedly beat, bound and continued to sexually assault the victim and kept her for most of the day.
“The victim stated that Thompson debated on whether or not he was going to kill her, but she convinced him to drive her back to Ada and let her go,” Musgrove said.
Thompson did drive the woman back to Ada, Musgrove said. He was arrested in Konawa Jan. 10. Thompson was charged Jan. 12 with kidnapping, forcible sodomy, two counts of first-degree rape, assault and a battery and pattern of criminal offenses.
