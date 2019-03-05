An Ada woman was charged with a felony after she allegedly fired a gun in a residential neighborhood the previous weekend.
Melissa Lynn Servais, 33, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015. Ada police responded to the intersection of Ninth and Hope after someone reported hearing several gunshots. Officer Corey Boyd spoke with a woman in the area who was sitting in her car.
“(The woman) stated she saw a woman step outside and shoot a gun several times in the air,” Boyd said in a report. “She said the apartment where the woman came from was on the north side of the alley between Ninth and 10th streets.”
Boyd said he was looking in the direction of the apartment when a woman stepped outside.
“I observed what I believed to be a handgun in her hand,” he said. “The woman appeared to notice either me or my patrol car and immediately turned and went back inside the residence.”
Additional officers arrived, and police used a public address system to get the woman (Servais) to come out. When she did, police detained her and secured the apartment.
“While clearing the home, we found several shell casings on the floor in the living room and we found a .40-caliber Springfield handgun sitting on a case in the bedroom closet. The firearm had one round of .40-caliber ammunition in the magazine. The three shell casings found on the floor in the living room along with two casings and one live round found in the snow outside were all 40 caliber.”
Boyd said he spoke with Servais about the incident.
“(Servais) told (Officer Jeremy) Farmer that she was having problems with her PTSD and fired several shots into the air outside the apartment,” Boyd said.
Police checked Servais’ criminal history and discovered she was previously convicted of a felony. On Monday, March 2, 2015, Servais was charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
