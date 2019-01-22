An Ada Wal-Mart employee and a food donation vendor were arrested for allegedly stealing food from the store.
Arrested were Janet Spiller, 51, and Henry Williams, 66. Police were called to the store Monday by a store asset protection officer. Ada Police Officer Kylor Pool spoke with the store officer.
“Upon my arrival, I spoke with (the store officer) who stated it had come to his attention by other Wal-Mart employees that the Feed America donation food was not all being delivered to the Ada Food Bank and further that extra food, not ready to be donated, was being added to the donation pallet,” Pool said in a report.
The store officer said that a store employee — who also works at the food bank — noticed the amount of food being delivered to the food bank was less than the amount being prepared at the store.
“(The store officer) stated that he reviewed video footage of the donation process and confirmed there to be suspicious behavior going on with
Janet Spiller,” Pool said. “(He) advised me that you can see in the video (Spiller) going through the actions of scanning food items but the scanner laser not actually activating on some of the items. (He) also stated that there was food that wasn’t ready to be donated being added to the donation pallet.”
On Monday, the store officer said he watched as Spiller and Williams, a Feed America vendor, loaded up 12 boxes of food. He followed Williams to Spiller’s residence where he observed Williams and other occupants of the house unload eight to nine boxes.
He said the remaining boxes were left in the pickup, which he said Williams then drove past the food bank where he lost sight of him. The employee returned to the store and spoke with Spiller.
“(The store officer) stated (Spiller) informed him that she was working with Williams of Feed America in taking food items out of Wal-Mart and splitting up the items,” Pool said. “(He) stated he was informed by (Spiller) that she prepares 12 boxes three times per week and that Williams would transport a third of the boxes to her house, a third of the boxes to his house and the rest would go to the food bank.”
Spiller reportedly told the store officer the thefts had been going on for about four months and that she and Williams had taken about $24,000 worth of food from the store. The store officer
calculated the amount of food stolen Monday was $897.28.
The store officer said Spiller was taking items which were still sellable and not ready for donation. Pool spoke with Spiller, who reportedly confessed to the thefts.
“I asked (Spiller) what was happening with all the food that was going to her house,” Pool said. “She stated that she had eight people living at her residence and that she feeds all of them. I asked (Spiller) if she was selling any of the food items and she stated that she wasn’t.”
Spiller was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement. Pool said while at the Pontotoc County Justice Center, a search of Spiller’s purse turned up two syringes and a state food/welfare card in someone else’s name. Pool said one of the syringes was filled with a clear substance and the other was used. She reportedly said she gave someone she knew some stolen food and in return he gave her his food/welfare card. Spiller was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
A Department of Human Services investigator was informed of the crime concerning the state food/welfare card. According to jail records, Williams was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of embezzlement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.