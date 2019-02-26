Two jail inmates are facing additional charges after they allegedly tried to escape from Pontotoc County Justice Center recently.
Facing additional charges are 36-year-old Deremy Danyale Washington and 20-year-old Deiontay Trevon Harrison, both of Ada. Washington is in jail charged with robbery, while Harrison is charged with second-degree burglary.
The incident occurred Feb. 21, according to a report filed by deputy Joe Williams. Williams responded to the jail Saturday after a jailer discovered a large hole in the corner of a ceiling above a bathroom in a jail pod reserved for inmates with special medical needs.
Williams questioned all inmates in the pod, asking who was responsible, but got no response. When Williams said all inmates would be moved to another pod, one pointed at Washington. Washington at first denied having anything to do with it, according to Williams.
During a search of Washington’s cell, Williams said he discovered one of Washington’s crutches had white dust on it and a part was missing.
“(Jailer) Clint (Cooper) stated while in interview (Washington) advised that he did in fact make the hole in the ceiling by using his crutch, but was not trying to escape,” Williams wrote in a report. “... Deremy claimed that he was depressed and that he hit the ceiling so he would not hit anyone in the pod.”
Jailers discovered pieces of the ceiling hidden in Washington’s cell and the missing piece of his crutch lodged in wire mesh above the ceiling, Williams wrote. Sheriff John Christian said Washington had numerous scratches upon his body indicating he did get through the ceiling and wire mesh, but couldn’t escape. Christian said jail staff reviewed video camera footage and discovered Harrison aided Washington with the alleged escape attempt. Christian said they will request charges of destruction of county property and attempted escape from a penal institution be filed against Washington and Harrison.
