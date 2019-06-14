Statistically, one in four children in Oklahoma struggles with food insecurity. Fortunately, many of those children are reached by school programs that provide free or reduced breakfast and lunch meals.
Unfortunately, school programs would not be available when school is out of session.
That is when residents may have to look for other avenues to keep themselves and their families fed.
One of those avenues is Abba’s Tables, 113 S. Johnston St., where anyone can come for an evening meal five days a week, no questions asked. This was a new location for Abba’s Tables, which moved in May 2015.
Another beachhead against hunger are area schools. Children up to age 18 may eat at these sites free of charge.
Stonewall Elementary School served breakfast weekdays from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-noon through June 26, 2015.
Byng Elementary, 500 New Bethel Blvd. in Ada, offered a snack from 8-9 a.m. Monday through Thursday and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon. through June 25.
Homer Elementary, at 1400 Monte Vista in Ada, followed the same schedule, with snacks from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. until noon Monday through Thursday. These programs are slated to continue until June 25.
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma was in partnership with three outlets for the general public in Pontotoc County. “We are committed to providing healthy, nutritious meals,” said Rodney Bivens, executive director of the Regional Food Bank, in a press release.
The first alphabetically is Ashbury United Methodist Church, where food was distributed from 9 a.m.-noon on the first and third Thursday of each month. The church is at 508 W. 6th St., and it may be reached by calling 580-332-5266. The status of the food pantry there was updated on the church’s website at adaashburyumc.com.
Second on the list is Southwest Church of Christ at 505 W. 17th St. Food was distributed there on the first Monday after the third Wednesday of each month. While that may seem confusing, the program was scheduled that way because the delivery truck arrives on the third Wednesday, so the food was distributed the first Monday thereafter. On that Monday, food was distributed from 8-10:30 a.m. or until the supply was exhausted. For more information, call 580-332-3430.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s food distribution was called the Matthew 25 Ministry. It was open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month. The church is located at 110 E. 17th St. and may be reached by calling 580-332-6429.
Other food outlets have not fared so well.
Gary Brandt, pastor of First Lutheran Church, said the church no longer gives out groceries because it could not keep up with the demand.
“It used to be that $25 was enough. The ladies could take $200, $225 and buy enough for nine portions. But we just couldn’t keep up.
“And it used to be late, at the end of the month we’d get calls. Now it’s early, the 10th or earlier. Every once in a while it’s for medicine. It’s so sad. At the end of the month we’re getting four to five calls per day, needing groceries.”
Brandt said First Lutheran hasn’t had a food pantry for almost a year.
In addition to Regional Food Bank sites, schools, churches and non-denominational feeding programs, residents could also contact the Oklahoma Department of Human Services at 2320 Arlington St., Suite B, to determine if they were eligible for federal programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs. That agency can be reached at 580 310-7127.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.