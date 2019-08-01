On this day in 2013, school shoppers get holiday tax break

Oklahoma tax free weekend began Friday, August 2, 2013, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August 4.
Jerrod Shouse, state director of the National Federation of Independent Businesses, said he hopes people take advantage of the tax-free holiday and encourages them to shop at small businesses.
The purpose of the weekend free of taxes is to boost the economy and support small businesses in communities.
“Anything you need for school is without taxes, paper, books, school supplies. All retailers should be participating,” Shouse said.
Years ago, Oklahoma did not have a tax-free weekend though Texas did. According to Shouse, many Oklahomans headed south of the Red River for tax-free shopping.
To boost economic growth, the state established its own tax holiday. Businesses have seen a spike in sales on that particular weekend.
The holiday being so close to the start of school season encourages more purchases than may be typical and makes school shopping easier.
Whether shopping for school clothes or a new binder, the weekend makes shopping easier and builds community economies.
However, the purchase of an item over $100 does not apply for the tax exemption.
Accessories and certain clothing items also do not qualify. Items such as uniforms, sneakers, aprons, coats, neckties and various other items are not exempt from taxes.
For more information on the Oklahoma sales tax holiday, visit www.tax.ok.gov.
