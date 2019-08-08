On this day in 2013, Ross chosen to lead Okla. District Attorneys Association

As a career prosecutor, Chris Ross has seen the ways that Oklahoma’s system for district attorneys has changed over the past three decades.
Ross said that knowledge should be an asset as he starts a one-year stint as president- elect of the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association, a volunteer organization made up of prosecutors and support staff.
“I would say my best asset is that I have a historical knowledge not only of the law, but of the journey that the district attorneys system has been through over the past 31 years,” he said Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Ross said his knowledge will help him work with ODAA’s legislative council to set the organization’s priorities for the Oklahoma Legislature’s 2014 session. In addition, he said that his background should help him anticipate the possible consequences of any proposals to change the law.
Serving prosecutors
The ODAA has about 1,100 members, including district attorneys, assistant DAs, investigators and support staff across the state. Staffers from the Oklahoma attorney general’s office also belong to the organization.
The organization’s goals include maintaining the integrity of Oklahoma’s prosecuting attorneys and improving the state’s justice system.
As president-elect, Ross will serve as chairman of the ODAA’s legislative committee, which acts as the organization’s link to the Oklahoma Legislature. The committee collects proposals to change state laws, studies the merits and sets priorities for the next legislative session.
As he starts his term, Ross’ agenda includes scheduling the legislative committee’s first meeting and gathering proposals for the Legislature’s upcoming session. He said his experience as a career prosecutor and his knowledge of the ODAA should help him work with state lawmakers.
Ross also said Pontotoc County taxpayers will benefit from his service to the ODAA because the 22nd Judicial District will have someone who understands the issues facing the DA’s system.
“Part of those are, of course, financial, and part of those are finding the laws that best serve the public,” he said.
Ross graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 1982 and began working as an assistant district attorney in Comanche County after graduation. He left that job in 1983 to become an assistant DA in Pontotoc County and served in that position until 2008, when then-Gov. Brad Henry appointed him as the new DA.
Ross was named the ODAA’s outstanding assistant district attorney in 2007. Two years later, he was honored as the organization’s outstanding DA.
