ROFF — Roff High School baseball coach Ead Simon will continue his coaching duties for the upcoming school year.
The Roff school board voted 4-0 Tuesday to approve extra duty assignments across the board, including Simon’s, for the 2015-2016 school year. Board member Randy Stephens abstained from voting.
Simon and his supporters, including the parents of current and former players, signed up to address the board in light of allegations that he had mistreated one of his players about 18 months ago. The exact nature of the allegations was not clear, and the board did not address them directly.
Before the vote, those who spoke defended Simon’s reputation. They described him as a tough but fair man who made his players better on and off the field.
“My son has thrived under coach Simon, and I’m not your typical mother,” said Phileen Campbell, mother of former player Cruz Villafranco. “I’ve always held my son accountable for the things he’s done, and I’ve allowed our coach to hold him accountable for the things he does on the field. And I think that is a huge part of life, and more people need to get on board.”
Campbell said the board’s decision would not affect her family because her son has graduated from Roff High, but she urged the board to think about other players.
“You will be doing them a great injustice if this man is removed from his position,” she said.
Krystal Joplin, who teaches English at Roff Middle School, said her family moved to Roff because her sons dreamed of playing baseball for Simon. She said she was unfamiliar with Roff’s academics before the move, but the coach’s reputation convinced her that the district would be a good fit for her family.
“My entire positive perception of this entire school is based on this one man,” Joplin said.
The board also heard from Simon’s former and current players, who praised his work with them over the years.
Former player Dearth Parker, who went on to play ball at Oklahoma State University, said he appreciated Simon’s efforts to hold his players accountable for their actions.
“I love you, man,” he said, addressing Simon directly. “I would go to war with you any day.”
Simon speaks
Simon began his remarks by thanking players and parents for their support, then moved onto other issues. He said a witness, whom he did not identify, was willing to testify that board member Randy Stephens said he wanted to get rid of Simon during his campaign.
Based on that allegation, Simon said Stephens should abstain from voting on any issues involving the coach. Stephens did not respond to the allegation, but he abstained from voting on the extra duty assignments.
Simon said he had heard gossip around town and news reports that contained false information, which he described as slanderous.
“I can accept anything said about me, as long as it’s the truth,” he said. “I do ask that people always consider the source.
“It means a lot to me that people understand what I do, why I do it and that they trust me. I’ve worked very hard to always do right. I’m not a perfect person, but I’ve tried to have the highest character and the highest values always guide me.”
Simon also said he was willing to explain his actions to the board if necessary. However, he declined to comment further when approached by a reporter.
After the vote
Following the meeting, audience member LaDeana Andrews said she was pleased with the board’s decision to keep Simon on board.
“I’m extremely happy,” she said. “My son has been with him for this long, and I knew the allegations against him were false.”
Andrews declined to comment further on the allegations against Simon.
Commented
