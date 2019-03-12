Ada police believed they had identified the body of a man found in a creek in Ada Tuesday, March 10, 2015, but would not release the name until they were certain and next of kin had been notified.
Ada Police Capt. Tracy Jackson said the department had tentatively identified the man through tattoos he had on his body. He said he was awaiting fingerprint results from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office and notification of family members.
The body was found partially submerged in Little Sandy Creek behind a business in the 800 block of Lonnie Abbott Industrial Boulevard Police said a woman they believe was digging through a trash dumpster nearby spotted the body and called 911.
Detectives processed the scene and notified the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office. OMEO Investigator Leroy Johnson inspected the body and determined there were no obvious signs of trauma. The man’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for a complete autopsy to determine when and how the man died. No identification was found on the body.
Police said the man did not appear to have died more than a few days ago. The day before — at about 4 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2015 — police spotted a man in that same area. The man ran away and police pursued. Although the police searched for him for about 30 minutes, they did not get a good look at him in the dark and did not find him. They were unsure if the body found in the creek is the same man who ran, and they may never know.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.