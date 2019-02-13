On this day in 2015, police called to Ada High School again

Threatening graffiti spray-painted on the exterior of Ada High School sometime Wednesday Feb. 12, 2015 or early Thursday Feb. 13, 2015 prompted increased patrols by law enforcement at the school and an investigation into the incident by Ada police and school resource officers. The graffiti, which was sprayed in black paint on the front of the school in two places, said ‘Kill u all.’ The event comes on the heels of another graffiti threat written on the wall of the girls’ bathroom at the high school Monday Feb. 11, 2015, which led to the arrest of a 15-year-old Ada Junior High girl who was taking classes at the high school. A similar incident occurred at the junior high in late January, but no one was arrested in that case. The latest threat prompted many parents to call the high school and The Ada News, worried about the safety of their kids and concerned about the school’s slow response time in getting a broadcast voicemail message out to parents and guardians, which parents said they didn’t receive until shortly after noon Wednesday Feb. 12, 2015.