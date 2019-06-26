On this day in 2015, Mercy Hospital Ada laid off nine in system-wide job elimination of 347 positions

Mercy Hospital Ada laid off nine people as part of a companywide effort to cut costs, the hospital announced Thursday, June 18, 2015.
The layoffs affected several departments and services, marketing and communications director Barbara Miller said in a written statement. She did not indicate whether any services were eliminated or how much money the hospital would save due to the layoffs.
Miller also did not indicate whether additional layoffs were expected.
The hospital’s parent company, Mercy Health, has eliminated 347 positions throughout its facilities in Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas, according to Miller. The layoffs accounted for less than 1 percent of the company’s work force of nearly 40,000 employees.
The layoffs included 178 leadership positions as part of the company’s goal of reducing management, Miler said. She said most of the nonleadership jobs were in the company’s revenue management department and did not involve clinical care.
Mercy is also restructuring its leadership system, involving job and title changes for about 185 key players across the company, Miller said.
Employees who lost their jobs received outplacement services and a severance package including compensation and benefits, based on their job and years of service, Miller said.
Mercy’s president and CEO, Lynn Britton, said employment changes such as layoffs are difficult for everyone involved.
“While our decisions support Mercy’s ability to stay strong and relevant in the face of challenges impacting all health care providers, today our thoughts and prayers are with those co-workers who are affected,” she said in the statement.
Earlier this month, Mercy announced that it was laying off up to 350 employees and simplifying its organizational structure as a way to boost efficiency and save money. Mercy said those steps would help the company adjust to reductions mandated by the federal health care law, combined with other budget cuts and the lack of Medicaid expansion in most of the states where Mercy operates.
The nation’s fifth-largest Catholic health care system, Mercy includes 46 acute care and specialty hospitals and nearly 700 clinics and outpatient facilities in four states. The company also runs outreach ministries in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.