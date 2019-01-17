On this day in 2014, house burns to ground

A house burned to the ground Wednesday evening, and fire officials have ruled the cause as suspicious.
Although firefighters arrived quickly, the house, located on County Road 1580 about one-half mile south of Stonecipher Boulevard, was fully engulfed in flames.
Due to the house being totally engulfed, firefighters from Ada, Union Valley and the Bureau of Indian Affairs concentrated on their efforts on grass fires sparked by the burning house.
Several trees were also set aflame.
Firefighters said there were no utilities turned on at the house, so it was deemed suspicious and turned over to the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office.
“We believe that someone set the fire,” Sheriff John Christian said Thursday.
Christian said he thinks the house had been vacant for about 15 years.
A request for an investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office will be made by the sheriff’s department.
