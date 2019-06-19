On this day in 2015, five rescued after driving into flood waters

PICKETT — Four adults and one child had to be rescued from rapid flood waters Thursday, June 18, 2-15, after a motorist drove into flooded waters.
The incident occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on County Road 3490, about three miles south of state Highway 19. The driver was traveling north on CR 3490 and attempted to cross the flooded road when water swept the vehicle off the road.
When deputies arrived on scene, they could see the vehicles headlights. Ada Assistant Fire Chief Bill Atkinson said all the occupants from the SUV had left the vehicle and were stranded on a high spot in the raging waters.
“There was one little higher spot (out there),” Atkinson said. “That spot kept them above water until we could get out to them.”
Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse police were called to the scene and brought with them a rescue boat. Emergency personnel battled strong currents to reach the stranded motorists. Rescuers made three trips to gather the people from the “island.”
“We attached a safety line to the boat so, if they had any issues, we’d be able to get (the rescuers) out of harm’s way,” AFD Chief Rob Johnson said.
Firefighters from Pickett and Roff also assisted. The Coal County swift water rescue team was called in but was canceled when the rescue was made.
Those rescued were not injured and were given a ride to their home. Identities of those involved were not available by press time Thursday.
