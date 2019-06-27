ADA — Two Supreme Court rulings on same-sex marriage are a major victory for the marriage equality movement, a political science professor at East Central University said Wednesday, June 26, 2013.
“I see the rulings as a step toward marriage equality for all people,” said Christine Pappas, who also advises ECU’s Gay-Straight Alliance. “I think within maybe the next 25 years, we’ll see gay marriage recognized across the country.”
A divided court ruled June 26, 2013, that legally married same-sex couples are entitled to the same federal benefits as heterosexual couples. The 5-4 decision struck down a key provision of the federal Defense of Marriage Act, which barred married gay couples from receiving tax, health and retirement benefits that are generally available to heterosexual couples.
Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote the majority opinion in the case, joined by the court’s four liberal justices.
Kennedy wrote that DOMA was designed to deprive legally married same-sex couples of their right to receive federal benefits.
“This is strong evidence of a law having the purpose and effect of disapproval of a class recognized and protected by state law,” he wrote. “DOMA’s avowed purpose and practical effect are to impose a disadvantage, a separate status, and so a stigma upon all who enter into same-sex marriages made lawful by the unquestioned authority of the states.”
Chief Justice John Roberts dissented, joined by Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Antonin Scalia.
Roberts said he disagreed with Kennedy’s conclusion that Congress meant to discriminate against same-sex couples when it approved DOMA.
“At least without some more convincing evidence that the act’s principal purpose was to codify malice, and that it furthered no legitimate government interests, I would not tar the political branches with the brush of bigotry,” he wrote.
Scalia’s scathing dissent blasted the majority for reducing a complex political debate to a black-and-white issue.
“A reminder that disagreement over something so fundamental as marriage can still be politically legitimate would have been a fit task for what in earlier times was called the judicial temperament,” Scalia wrote. “We might have covered ourselves with honor today, by promising all sides of this debate that it was theirs to settle and that we would respect their resolution. We might have let the people decide.
“But that the majority will not do.”
Proposition 8
In a separate case, the court said a group defending California’s ban on same-sex marriage did not have the right to challenge lower court rulings overturning the ban. The ruling did not directly address the issue of gay marriage, but it left intact a trial court’s decision that California’s Proposition 8 was unconstitutional.
Writing for the majority, Roberts said supporters of Proposition 8 did not have standing to challenge previous rulings striking down the ban.
“The court does not question California’s sovereign right to maintain an initiative process or the right of initiative proponents to defend their initiatives in California courts,” he wrote. “But standing in federal court is a question of federal law, not state law. No matter its reasons, the fact that a state thinks a private party should have standing to seek relief for a generalized grievance cannot override this court’s settled law to the contrary.”
A technical term, “standing” refers to a person’s ability to file a lawsuit. People who want to challenge the constitutionality of a law must prove they will be harmed if the law takes effect.
The Proposition 8 ruling may mean that California will resume issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples as soon as next month.
Reactions
Although the Proposition 8 ruling focused on a technical issue, both decisions amounted to a significant but incomplete victory for advocates of same-sex marriage.
The rulings will likely encourage supporters to continue their fight for equal rights, said Scott Hamilton, executive director of the Cimarron Alliance Equality Center.
“This is truly a historic day for equality for all people,” Hamilton said. “This moves us closer toward a time when schoolchildren can recite the Pledge of Allegiance and do so with honesty and integrity as they say, ‘With liberty and justice for all.’”
The Cimarron Alliance is an Oklahoma City-based organization that advocates for the rights of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.
An opponent of same-sex marriage said the court may have been influenced by public opinion on the subject.
“The Supreme Court ruling advances same-sex marriage in a gradualist manner that follows public opinion, which is swayed heavily by the entertainment industry,” Bud Ross, senior minister of the Central Church of Christ, said in an email. “Their ruling looks more like a public opinion poll than a study of the inherent definition of marriage.”
Ross said the church must reflect Jesus’ attitude toward people who have been broken by sexual sin, such as same-sex attraction.
“It is my personal goal to get to know and love more people with same-sex attraction,” he said. “To love them does not require that I condone that which has led to their brokenness.”
In issuing the rulings, the Supreme Court was trying to change standards for morality and righteousness, said Dr. Pat Kilby, senior pastor at Ada First Baptist Church.
“I have no animosity toward the homosexual community; however, those values do not align with my faith and God’s word, and I do not feel those values should be forced upon me by our Supreme Court,” he said in a text message. “This is not a civil rights issue; it is a moral issue.”
Editor’s note: The Associated Press contributed to this report.
