Ada officials approved a proposal Tuesday, June 30, 2015, allowing the city to pay for remediating a contaminated well, drilling a new well and connecting it to the city’s water system.
Acting as the Ada Public Works Authority, the Ada City Council authorized the city to tap its cash reserves to cover the cost of remediating Well No. 1 and drilling a new well. The city may eventually issue about $5 million in tax-exempt debt to reimburse itself for those costs.
The resolution gives the city some flexibility in addressing project costs and could possibly save some money, said Mayor Guy Sewell.
“So I think it’s a great idea,” he said.
City Manager Cody Holcomb said the resolution does not commit the city to either incur or issue debt, but it does allow officials to explore their options for moving forward.
Tuesday’s action was the latest development in a story that began in mid-April 2015, when city officials discovered that about 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel had spilled onto the ground immediately surrounding two above-ground holding tanks at Well No. 1. The well, located on city-owned property near Fittstown, provides additional water during periods of high demand.
Ada officials are working with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality to mitigate the spill and clean up the fuel that was found floating on top of the well, the city’s public information director, Lisa Bratcher, said last month. She said the city had pulled the column pipe, pump and wellhead from the well, allowing the city to install a smaller pump to remove diesel from the well. The city has begun extracting fuel from the well.
Bratcher said Thursday, July 2, 2015, she did not have any new information about the situation.
Diesel from the spill has reached the Arbuckle-Simpson Aquifer, which lies underneath more than 500 square miles in south-central Oklahoma. The aquifer is the source of several important regional springs, including Byrd’s Mill Spring.
DEQ spokeswoman Erin Hatfield said in mid-June a probe had determined that a layer of diesel was floating on top of the water directly below the contaminated well. However, she said water samples taken from six private wells in the area did not show any signs of contamination.
In other business, the public works authority renewed an agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Wildlife Services Division for removing deer and coyotes from Ada Municipal Airport.
Under the agreement, the city will pay the state $800 for removing deer and coyotes that pose a threat to airplanes or people, using legal and approved methods. However, the city will not pay anything until the work is actually done.
Acting as the council, the board approved a 1 percent cost-of-living increase for city employees for the upcoming fiscal year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.