On this day in 2015, Boeing breaks ground in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Aerospace giant Boeing broke ground Wednesday, July 29, 2015, on an $80 million facility to add to the company’s Oklahoma City corporate campus.
The building has room for more than 800 workers and is scheduled to open in 2016, when it will become the headquarters of Boeing’s department of aircraft modernization and sustainment.
Leanne Caret, president of Boeing’s global services and support, said the 290,000-square-foot facility will overhaul and modernize out-of-production aircraft models in Boeing’s fleet and feature a state-of-the-art research laboratory.
The facility will create hundreds of jobs for aerospace engineers in Oklahoma.
Gov. Mary Fallin said more than 120,000 Oklahomans are currently employed in the aerospace industry. She said she was excited to bring more business to the region, calling it “a huge deal for Oklahoma.”
Last year, Fallin extended Oklahoma’s aerospace engineering tax credit, which provides a tax credit until 2018 to aerospace companies on the salaries of newly hired engineers.
Earlier in 2015, Boeing relocated about 900 engineering jobs from Washington to Oklahoma City for a $6 million tax subsidy.
Jeb Boatman, Boeing’s Oklahoma City site director, said Boeing pays more than $150 million to 145 Oklahoma-based suppliers, while Boeing employees have contributed more than 6,000 hours to Oklahoma-based charities.
Boatman said that Boeing, now nearing its 100th anniversary in 2016, has made Oklahoma City its center of defense and modernization research.
