On this day in 2015, body identified as former inmate Eric Henderson; tattoos showed possible link to white supremacist gang

Ada police have released the identity of a man found dead in a creek in Ada Tuesday, March 12, 2015.
Ada Police Detective Kathi Johnston said the body was identified as 37-year-old Eric Dean Henderson of Oklahoma City.
Henderson was recently released from the state prison in Holdenville. Police located and notified next of kin Thursday afternoon.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Henderson had previous convictions for assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, first-degree rape and placing bodily fluids on a government employee. An Oklahoma Department of Corrections offender lookup stated that Henderson had tattoos, including barbed wire with swastikas, a Klansman with a Nazi flag and a Confederate flag, “SS” and “Macht.”
Henderson’s body was found partially submerged in Little Sandy Creek behind a business in the 800 block of Lonnie Abbott Industrial Boulevard Police said a woman spotted the body and called 911.
Henderson’s body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office, where they will try to determine a cause of death. There were no obvious signs of trauma to the body.
Police said Henderson did not appear to have died more than a few days before being found. The day before — at about 4 a.m. Monday — police spotted a man in that same area. The man ran away and police pursued. Although the police searched for him for about 30 minutes, they did not get a good look at him in the dark and did not find him. They are unsure if Henderson is the same man who ran.
Henderson was released from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections on probation Feb. 27, 2015. He was to report to his probation officer March 16, according to Ada police. Police said they do not know why Henderson was in Ada.
