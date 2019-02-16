On this day in 2016, Arlington Gardens Apartments to offer 68 new units

Construction workers are putting the finishing touches on Arlington Gardens apartment complex, located next to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services office on Arlington Street.
The last three buildings on the east side of the complex are about 80 percent finished, and concrete paving work will begin shortly, Dole Enterprises manager Eric Fisher Sr. said Friday.
“We will be putting in the entrance, all the concrete work, in the next 10 days,” he said.
The Ada-based company is the developer for the $8 million project, which consists of 68 units — 52 one bedroom apartments and 16 two-bedroom apartments — and a manager’s office. Twenty apartments will serve as corporate housing for people who are visiting Ada on job-related assignments.
Each apartment will include granite countertops, washers and dryers, high-efficiency heating and cooling systems, and other amenities, Fisher said. A closed-circuit television system will be installed on the grounds as a security measure, and outdoor barbecue facilities will be scattered throughout the complex.
“They’ll be the nicest apartments in Ada, no question about it,” he said.
The apartments, which are designed to appeal to nontraditional students, young professionals and corporate renters, should be available for rent in late March or early April. The exact availability date will depend on the weather over the next several weeks.
Fisher said rental prices have not been set yet, but the one bedroom apartments would probably cost between $600 and $700 a month and the two-bedroom units would rent for $700 to $900 a month. He added that he would know more about those prices next month.
