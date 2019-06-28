Pontotoc County ranchers, market gardeners and producers have seen their fields and produce buried under 3 1/2 feet of water over a recent period of historic flooding, and now they are struggling to reclaim dry ground.
“Most of the agriculture in this county is beef cattle and grass hay production,” said OSU Extension educator Justin McDaniel. “The hay production has been damaged the most.”
McDaniel said beef cattle operations have also suffered from damaged fences and water gaps — small sections of fence used to prevent cattle from escaping through creek beds — caused by high water. The abnormal amount of rainfall has also resulted in an increased incidence of foot rot, a bacterial infection in the hooves of injured cattle unable to escape the wet, muddy conditions.
“My round baler has been trapped on the other side of Muddy Boggy Creek since early May,” said Pontotoc County Cattlemen’s Association President Wendell Wynn. “I haven’t been able to bale anything.”
Wynn said the road beds through the creek were rendered impassable when floodwaters deposited over 7 feet of fill dirt from washedout pasture roads upstream.
“It took a dozer to clear enough of the nasty-smelling stuff out to be able to even cross the stream and reach the baler,” Wynn said. “Every stinking pasture road just washed out like a gully.”
Wynn said the saturated ground has cost him his entire spring hay cut.
“Spring grasses peaked out a couple of months ago, but no one could get in there to harvest them,” Wynn said. “If we cut and bale now, we’re just getting rid of the junk, so hopefully we’ll get another cut.”
McDaniel said market gardeners have experienced huge crop losses in summer gardens, a major source of income for many of them.
Joe Noble is a market gardener who, for 20 years, made his living raising and selling produce locally. A grasshopper infestation hit him pretty hard in 2013 and reduced his gardening to a level capable only of supplementing his income, on which he has come to rely.
Noble weathered May’s flooding with some damage to his potatoes and onions, but the tomato crop which earns him the bulk of his income escaped unharmed.
He wasn’t so lucky this month.
“The tomatoes got diseases associated with moisture,” Noble said. “Different soil types react differently to a lot of water and for me, it just wiped my tomatoes completely out.” Noble said the roots have been exposed on his peppers and other vegetables. One side of his garden has washed out and he’s lost some soil, but his biggest concern now is the loss of nitrogen in the soil.
“Water just takes the nitrogen completely out of the soil,” Noble said. “I’m going to have to fertilize everything again now, and that can take weeks. I’ve lost more than 50 percent of my growing income at this point. This was the nail in my coffin.”
Noble said because local growers are under pressure to compete with retail grocery outlets like Wal-Mart, they cannot raise the price on their produce high enough to offset even a small portion of their losses.
“Right now, there’s noticeably less produce at the farmers market, but it won’t be until the middle of July before we really notice a difference,” Noble said. “A lot of warmseason crops haven’t peaked yet, so we’ll just have to see how it goes next month.”
Peach growers also felt the wrath of Mother Nature’s torrential tantrum. Craig and Linda Pullen, owners of the 1,600-tree Pullen Peaches orchard near Stratford, experienced physical damage and other problems with the first variety of peaches they harvested this year.
“Brown rot has hit them pretty hard,” Linda said. “We’re getting some pretty sweet ones now, but the first variety was not what we like our peaches to be.”
The Pullens lost several trees to the floods but said the size of their operation will allow them to absorb the loss without too much difficulty.
“I think our peaches will be OK from here on out,” Linda said, “but some smaller growers and local farmers have really been hit bad.”
Linda insisted the peaches will be fresh, juicy and widely available in time for the Stratford Peach Festival, scheduled for July 18. She said no one should fear a shortage of peaches this summer.
Despite the challenges area ranchers and growers face in dealing with the aftermath of such devastating circumstances, many are hoping for a brighter future.
“This is not the first disaster that agriculture producers have faced and will probably not be the last, but these people are resilient, and they will rebuild and repair,” McDaniel said. “It is amazing to see the dedication of American farmers and ranchers, and it makes me proud to stand with them.”
