Ada officials got the green light Tuesday, Jan. 13, to move forward with plans for several capital improvement projects, including upgrades to the Wintersmith Park and Glenwood pools.
Unofficial election results showed 799 voters approved a proposal to renew Ada’s “Penny for Our City” sales tax for another eight years, while 224 voted against it. “Yes” votes accounted for 78.1 percent of the total, while “No” votes made up the remaining 21.9 percent.
The Pontotoc County Election Board canvassed the results at 5 p.m. that following Friday.
The proposal’s success was not surprising, since an Ada Area Chamber of Commerce poll in November found that more than 60 percent of participants were satisfied with the city’s current direction and the progress of the first round of projects, Chamber CEO Mike Southard said Wednesday. He said the polls indicated that the proposal would pass if people turned out to vote.
“I was expecting to win as long as we could get the numbers to show up,” Southard said. “I expected to win; I didn’t expect it to be nearly 80 percent.”
The city uses the proceeds from a one-cent sales tax to fund a variety of projects, including new police and fire stations, a sports complex and upgrades to Main Street. Construction on the police station, fire station and sports complex is set to begin in March, and work on the Main Street upgrades will likely begin this summer.
The original sales tax has generated enough revenue to ensure that the city will be able to complete the first round of projects, said public information director Lisa Bratcher.
The sales tax, known as the “Penny for Our City,” was originally supposed to sunset at the end of 2015. But since voters approved an extension this week, the sales tax will remain in place for another eight years.
Extending the sales tax allowed the city to finance a new slate of projects, which includes:
• Replacing the Wintersmith Park and Glenwood pools.
• Remodeling part of the Irving Center, 704 N. Oak.
• Building a new senior citizens center adjacent to the Irving Center.
• Building the second phase of the sports complex.
• Launching a workforce housing program to spruce up existing neighborhoods.
• Any other capital improvements related to the pool upgrades and other projects.
Bratcher said City Manager Cody Holcomb would meet with the Ada City Council in the near future to review the new series of projects and make plans for proceeding. As part of that effort, officials examined the pools to determine whether they can withstand another season.
“We’re not even sure if they’re going to make it through this summer season,” she said. “With the amount of water we’re pumping into them and the chemicals, if there’s a major break in one of the pools, it probably won’t be feasible to keep it open. So those will be looked at quickly, because that’s something that we really want to make sure that people have a place to go.”
Bratcher said the city already has architectural drawings for each of the projects, except for the workforce housing program. She said that will allow the city to move more quickly on the new series of projects.
Reach Eric Swanson at adanewsreporter@cableone. net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.