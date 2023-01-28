'On Space and Time' exhibit open at ECU

An artist’s work that depicts space and time is now on display at the Pogue Art Gallery inside East Central University’s Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center.
The artist, Destiny Green, said her “work utilizes the camera and the computer to draw out narratives from the viewer built on shared experience and pop culture memory.”
Her work has extended across different media and disciplines, including lithographic printmaking, paper sculpture, fiber sculpture and digital photography. She said her work explores liminal space, temporal distance, and the uncanny, exploring those concepts with photography and utilizing light and digital media manipulation in conjunction with models.
“These are the concepts that move people through change and demarcate their relationships,” Green said. “They are the essence of our understanding of what it is to be human, expressing both our ephemeral nature and our limited scope of reality. We are the summation of science fiction novels and horror films, both of which inspire me in my quest to understand myself and others.”
With funding from the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition, Green created “On Space and Time,” a photography exhibit currently on display through March 10. A gallery talk and reception will be at 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, at no charge and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.