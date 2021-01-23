Road crews have been stripping and repaving Main Street, formerly State highway 99, in Byng.
The 5.3-mile project runs from the end of North Broadway in Ada and continues through Byng to the intersection with U.S. 377 on the north side of Byng.
Including bridge work at Little Sandy Creek, the entire project is scheduled to take 150 days, according to Pontotoc County District 1 Commissioner Gary Starns. Paving of most of the road is coming along quite quickly.
"It's being paid for with state and county funds through CIRB, the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges program," Starns said. "This has been in the process for a long time. We finally got it pushed through. It'll be nice when we get through, but sort of a headache right now. I hope the people won't get too mad about being sidetracked."
Starns said the repaving was overdue.
"It was none too soon," he said. "It needed it."
Starns said the total cost for the project was $3.2 million.
