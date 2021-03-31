Old Highway 99 paving protect continues; bridge partially closed

Traffic on Main Street, formerly State Highway 99, in Byng has been reduced to one lane as work begins on the Little Sandy Creek bridge.
The partial closure, which uses an automated traffic signal light, is part of repaving Main Street, also called Old Highway 99.
The 5.3-mile project runs from the end of North Broadway in Ada and continues through Byng to the intersection with U.S. 377 on the north side of Byng.
Including the bridge work, the entire project, which began in January, was expected to take 150 days, according to Pontotoc County District 1 Commissioner Gary Starns.
Starns said the total cost for the project was $3.2 million.
