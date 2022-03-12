Months ago, the vision of an American flag waving from a flagpole above Oklahoma Heritage Bank’s new Ada headquarters was born. The dream is now realized and Old Glory waves proudly in front of the bank, but the path to completion was full of roadblocks.
“This July Fourth holiday brings to my mind the American flag,” Chairman of the bank’s Board Dr. Darryl Fisher wrote in a 2019 email to OHB’s Directors as he proposed a flagpole installation for the new building. His recommendation for a very large flag was enthusiastically received but concerns of interference with ongoing construction of the headquarters building necessitated postponement of the flagpole installation.
Shortly after 2020 began, and with it the coronavirus pandemic, OHB’s Ada flagpole installation was kept on the back burner. The OHB staff focused on helping friends and neighbors with financial needs caused by the complications of the pandemic. Concurrently moving forward, crews from MacHill Construction company completed the exterior construction with a gabled roof that was in place by Christmas of 2020.
The interior build-out of the OHB headquarters building was completed just a month later. With the beautiful facility occupied and open for full customer use, it was finally time to go forward with the much-delayed flag project, so in the springtime of 2021 OHB Advisory Director Ben Godwin began filing applications seeking approvals for its installation.
Yet another stumbling block arose as certified property surveys revealed that the location of the flagpole lies within 1,000 feet of an Ada Municipal Airport runway, and its proposed 50-foot height would require governmental approval (both municipal and federal). Godwin completed the multi-step sequential process of permission-seeking with a quartet of authorities: Ada airport manager Craig Thompson, North Hills owner and manager Michael Hershman; Chris Smith, Federal Aviation official in the Fort Worth FAA Office; and City of Ada Planner Roger Abbott.
Final permission was granted on December 17, 2021, allowing installation of the internal halyard flagpole, which is now in place at the Oklahoma Heritage Bank headquarters at the center of the south elevation of the OHB Building. A high-density spotlight will be installed to light the flag after dark each day.
Chairman Fisher recently commented on the patriotism he feels when he sees Old Glory flying high at OHB, “Every time I drive along Lonnie Abbott Boulevard to and from Oklahoma Heritage Bank, I feel both pride and gratitude as I see our American Flag waving in the wind. It always makes me mindful and appreciative of the freedom that is our country’s blessing and our great state’s heritage.”
