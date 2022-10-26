Oklahoma’s violent crime rate dropped over 5% in the past year, but still remains higher than the national average, a criminal justice group said Monday.
With the exception of a slight bump in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma’s violent crime has been declining since 2018, said Felicity Rose, director of research and policy with FWD, a bipartisan group that advocates for criminal justice reform.
Rose’s analysis of 2021 FBI crime data found that in 2021, in Oklahoma there were 434.0 violent crimes per 100,000 people. That’s a 5.36% drop from 2020, and an overall drop of 4.67% from 2016 to 2021.
The national average in 2021 was 379.8 violent crimes per 100,000. The national rate decreased 4.68% from the year prior and 4.44% from 2016 to 2021, the group found.
Rose said Oklahoma has a higher overall violent crime rate than some other states, but that’s typical in states that have historically had the highest incarceration rates.
“That’s one of the reasons we believe that incarceration does not make people safer,” Rose said. “And one reason we’re so heartened to see that Oklahoma has successfully been able to start bringing that incarceration rate down while also bringing crime rates down over the last five years.”
Rose said some recent studies also have indicated there is more violent crime in rural areas and more property-crimes in urban areas.
Oklahoma’s violent crime rate took center stage after Democratic gubernatorial challenger Joy Hofmeister argued during a debate last week that the rates of violent crime are higher in Oklahoma under Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration than in New York and California. Stitt immediately contended that wasn’t true.
Rose said FBI data for 2021 covers about 2/3 of the country, so the incomplete data has opened the door this election cycle for “a lot of fear mongering around the crime rate and talking about rising crime that just actually isn’t borne out in the data.”
“So there was a rise in crime in 2020, but it doesn’t seem that it’s continued to increase,” Rose said. “And just that lack of data has kind of left a vacuum that people have been filling with speculation.”
She said 99% of Oklahoma’s law enforcement agencies reported their 2021 crime data to the FBI, so that paints an accurate picture of the state’s crime rate. Rose also said the FBI really cautions against using its statistics to compare one state to another because of the different ways that crime data is collected and the different circumstances from place-to-place.
She said since 2016, the state’s overall crime rate has fallen over 12.6% and the prison population dropped about 21.1%. She credits the decline, in part, to criminal justice reforms implemented over the past few years.
“We think that’s evidence that Oklahoma and many other states, if they want to follow Oklahoma’s example, can safely reduce (the) prison population (and) can actually be part of improving public safety as well as boosting the economy,” she said.
Rose said Oklahomans haven’t been deterred by “fear-mongering tactics” despite misinformation circulating in campaign advertisements on television. She said recent polling showed that 64% of Oklahoma voters favored candidates likely to support criminal justice reforms.
David Gateley, a criminal justice policy analyst for the Oklahoma Policy Institute, a non-partisan think tank, said when taking Oklahoma’s violent crime rate alone, “I think that anyone would see the numbers (and) agree that we do have a higher than what should be acceptable violent crime rate in the state of Oklahoma.”
He said violent crime is a “complex issue,” but believes rates are higher in states that have a lack of investment in social safety nets including health care, housing and other needs.
Gateley said Hofmeister may have technically been accurate in saying Oklahoma had a higher violent crime rate in 2020 compared to New York and California, but what she said was also “somewhat misleading.”
“Joy Hofmeister was correct in the violent crime rates, but I think tying it to a policy that was put in place by Stitt or by the Legislature would be misleading to make that assumption,” he said.
The state’s higher-than-average violent crime trends have existed since 2001, Gateley said.
He said none of the state’s recent criminal justice reforms dealt with violent crime. They instead focused on low-level drug offenses and property crimes.
Hofmeister’s campaign did not respond to an email seeking comment and clarification on what statistics she was referencing during the debate.
Stitt’s campaign issued a statement saying that he was proud to be endorsed by the state Fraternal Order of Police, and said Oklahomans know that his “pro-safety, smart-on-crime policies are working.”
