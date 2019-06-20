Oklahoma Trotters Booster Club announces fundraiser

The Oklahoma Trotter Booster Club is partnering with the Firecracker Depot to raise funds for the Oklahoma Trotters.
The Trotters have an amazing opportunity that they are working towards for summer 2020. The team has the opportunity to travel to Florida and take part in Disney’s team-building workshop. You can help them get there by purchasing your fireworks from Frontier Fireworks’ Firecracker Depot, located at 1807 S. Main St., Ada. They are open from 9 a.m. till closing June 15-July 5.
As always, thank you for your continued support to these students and this wonderful community.
