An agreement in principle has been reached between the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office and the Five Tribes was released Thursday, a week after a landmark Supreme Court decision affecting eastern Oklahoma tribes.
“Although there are many more details to be ironed out in the near future, we believe this agreement regarding civil and criminal jurisdiction is the best path forward for protecting the public and promoting continued economic growth in Oklahoma,” Attorney General Mike Hunter said in a prepared statement released Thursday.
The announcement comes after a 5-4 Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma found Congress never “disestablished” the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
The decision overturned state convictions of two men — Jimmy McGirt and Patrick Murphy, who both challenged their state convictions to the Court. Both men will now face new trials in federal court.
In the agreement in principle, The Muscogee (Creek), Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole Nations formalized the positions they share with the state regarding future legislation following the Supreme Court ruling.
The agreement in principle makes recommendations to Oklahoma’s congressional delegation “a set of principles that memorialize our shared position” in criminal jurisdiction, civil jurisdiction, and other general provisions with the goal of seeing the principles implemented in federal law “for purposes of enhancing and clarifying respective State and Tribal jurisdiction, both criminal and civil, without limiting the jurisdiction or immunities of either the State or any Nation.”
In a press release from the Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes, the council states the agreement in principle comes after years of collaborative work among the tribes and the AG’s office to develop a framework for clarifying respective jurisdictions and to ensure collaboration among Tribal, State, and Federal authorities in the interest of effective law enforcement and administration of justice across Tribal lands “as we have done together for generations.”
Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby said the Chickasaw Nation supports legislation that protects its sovereign rights to self-governance.
“We celebrate the Supreme Court’s affirmation of the Creek Nation’s treaties. The Chickasaw Nation will always stand firm to protect its sovereignty and rights to self-government while also protecting the common interests we share as Oklahomans. Understanding that the Court did not attempt to answer every question suggested by the case, we are pleased to join with our fellow Five Tribes and Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter to announce a framework that will guide our joint effort to secure appropriate Federal legislation. We know we are stronger when the Tribes and State work together. With that in mind, we appreciate the productive engagement and professionalism of all who participated in this constructive process. Working together, we will serve the best interest of our people.”
