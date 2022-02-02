OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma will receive as much as $78.2 million in federal funds in the first phase of a new effort to plug thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells in the state that are at risk of polluting local water supplies.
Mitch Landrieu, White House infrastructure coordinator and senior advisor to President Joe Biden, said the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill includes a first-of-its-kind $4.7 billion investment to clean up abandoned wells in 26 states, including Oklahoma. Of that, $1.15 billion will be distributed in the coming weeks.
Another $150 million is initially earmarked specifically for wells on tribal lands.
“This program is a win for families, a win for jobs, and a win for justice in the energy and rural communities that have been left behind,” Landrieu said.
He said the abandoned wells pose serious problems, with toxins polluting backyards, recreation areas and public spaces across the country. Pollutants also are seeping into groundwater systems and leaking methane into the air.
The federal program is not only good for public health, but will create jobs, catalyze economic growth and help revitalize communities, Landrieu said.
Supporters said the investments help the country confront pollution that has plagued underrepresented communities, including rural communities, communities of color and tribal communities.
“Never before has this country taken on a cleanup effort like this to these orphan wells, but President Biden said we need to clean them up, and that’s what we’re going to do because it’s good for our health, good for our climate and good for our workers,” Landrieu said.
Matt Skinner, a spokesman for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, said the estimated cost just to plug all 17,865 of Oklahoma’s orphaned or abandoned wells is about $252 million. Restoring the surface around those wells, which is typically done by the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board, is estimated to be another $250 million.
Skinner said the Corporation Commission is still working with federal officials to secure the first $25 million payment, but officials intend to apply for every dollar the state is eligible to receive through the program. That’s expected to be about $230 million over the lifetime of the program.
Skinner said the state already has a well-plugging program. Under existing law, operators can’t just walk away from a well and must plug them on their own. However, a great many of the abandoned wells date back to when there were no plugging rules.
“It’s a pretty rare month that goes by without us finding a well somewhere that we don’t have records of,” he said, adding that records weren’t required until the 1920s.
He said every hole in the ground that isn’t properly cased poses a potential risk of groundwater contamination, so it’s important that they be properly plugged. Skinner also said some wells also weren’t plugged to modern acceptable standards as drillers used to use mud and whatever else was handy including shoes, wellbores, clotted items of clothing and small logs.
Winnie Stachelberg, Department of Interior infrastructure coordinator, said millions of Americans live within a mile of orphaned wells.
Stachelberg said that some children go to school with tissues stuck up their noses because of the air pollution while young people actively wonder if they’re going to get sick.
“These are the discarded remains of extractive industries who have left if up to the states, tribes and the federal government to clean up their mess,” Stachelberg said. “Some of these wells have been in communities’ backyards for decades.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
