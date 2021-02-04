Ada, OK (74820)

Today

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SSE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.