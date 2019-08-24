OKLAHOMA CITY — Despite a recent push to increase access, many lower-income addicts — including those battling opioids — face long waits to get treatment at state-funded, in-patient centers.
On average, experts say about 500 Oklahomans are on the state’s residential treatment waiting list each day, and thousands more need access to care. Patients are typically admitted to treatment facilities, which offer 30- to 120-day programs, if they’re abusing a substance daily.
“People are waiting a very long time,” said Edie Nayfa, executive vice president for Catalyst Behavioral Services.
“We really need to act pretty quickly so we don’t lose them.”
Catalyst, which operates a residential treatment facility in Oklahoma City, mostly deals with indigent Oklahomans and treats close to 500 people a year. Of those, Nayfa said about 30 to 40 percent have opioid-related addictions. That’s down from about 75 percent three years ago.
She said the state has been much more proactive with opioid prevention and treatment and is slowly increasing treatment accessibility.
“(They’ve been) addressing it quicker and trying to meet the clients on the front end opposed to waiting 15 or 20 (years) before it exploded in our face,” Nayfa said.
Terri White, commissioner of the state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, said the state received several federal grants to help increase access for opioid treatment. But those funds have not expanded treatment for other forms of addiction.
“There are still thousands of Oklahomans in need of help who aren’t able to get it, including for opioid addiction,” she said.
She said only 1 out of every 3 Oklahomans needing treatment for mental health and addiction is able to find it.
The state has long underfunded mental health and addiction services, White said.
Nationally, states pay $119 per person for mental health, she said. Oklahoma spends just $53 and ranks 46th in the nation per capita in mental health funding, she said.
Still, that cultural is shifting.
Lawmakers, for instance, recently allocated $10 million to open another 200 residential beds in an effort to reduce the wait times for treatment, White said. She said those new beds would be opening throughout the state, including with a provider who has “significant capacity” in Enid.
Also, the state has sued opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson for helping create a public nuisance by using false or misleading advertising. Oklahoma wants the pharmaceutical company to help fund increased opioid treatment as part of the damages the state is seeking.
Attorneys for Oklahoma argued that the company created and fed the state’s opioid epidemic by manufacturing a mutant poppy and then oversupplying the drugs.
The company has denied wrongdoing. A Cleveland County judge is expected to announce a decision in the case Monday.
White was a primary architect of the state’s $17.5 billion proposed abatement plan, which seeks more than $232.9 million annually to bolster opioid treatment.
Even as the eight-week trial kicked off in Norman, Integris officials were welcoming the first patient at their new addiction treatment facility in Edmond — Arcadia Trails Center for Addiction Recovery.
Addiction is the No. 1 cause of death in Oklahomans age 25 to 64, according to center officials.
Opioids are currently the least treated substance, but those patient numbers are expected to grow as the center increases capacity, said Dr. Kimberlee V. Wilson, medical director.
Wilson said there aren’t many residential treatment options, and many that exist have limited space to serve the state’s clientele.
“It hasn’t been an attractive business for people for one thing,” she said. “There hasn’t been good insurance coverage for this type of treatment.”
As a new private residential facility, Wilson said most patients have to fund the $56,500 tab for the 90-day program on their own.
“We would be busting at the seams if we were already geared up to take insurance,” Wilson said.
Although addiction is a chronic disease, Wilson said it hasn’t received the same attention and financial support as someone with hypertension or diabetes.
There’s a need for more residential treatment facilities, but they take time to open, she said.
“This isn’t something you can just pop up a tent and start doing,” she said. “It takes a lot of work.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
