Oklahoma School for the Deaf Senior Isaiah Holt earns DRS People with Disabilities Awareness Day award

The Commission for Rehabilitation Services launched the 26th People with Disabilities Awareness Day with an awards ceremony honoring Isaiah Holt of Norman.
Commissioner Wes Hilliard presented the PWDAD Oklahoma School for the Deaf Student of the Year award to Holt.
The Commission is the governing board for the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services, which last year served 76,134 Oklahomans with disabilities.
Holt, an OSD senior, combines academic success with record-breaking performance on the basketball court where he achieved 1,707 career points. He also participates in cheer and serves as the volleyball manager.
He is a dedicated volunteer leader in National Honor Society, Key Club, Family Career and Community Leaders of America and treasurer for the Class of 2021.
Isaiah’s most recent awards for 2019-2020 include Deaf Digest Player of the Year and All-American, NDIAA District 2 Player of the Year and First Team All-American, All-Star SCC, Great Plains School for the Deaf All Tournament Cheer and All Tournament Basketball.
Teachers who nominated Isaiah for this award called him “an outstanding leader and role model for all ages at our school -- from the teachers down to the preschool students.”
Last year, DRS served 76,134 Oklahomans with disabilities with career preparation, employment, residential and outreach education, independent living programs and the determination of medical eligibility for disability benefits. The agency helps job seekers with disabilities face barriers to employment, such as inaccessible worksites, lack of transportation or the need for specialized equipment or training. For more information, visit http://www.okdrs.gov or phone 800-845-8476.
