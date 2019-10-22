Oklahoma School for the Deaf hosts ASD for Homecoming

SULPHUR — The Oklahoma School for the Deaf hosted the Arkansas School for the Deaf in the 2019 OSD Football and Volleyball Homecoming on Oct. 6.
For a historic first, the OSD football team played its first-ever night game on the OSD campus. The OSD team shined bright with a 67-19 win over ASD.
Looking to repeat the championship title win this year, the OSD football team is well on its way with a record of 3-1.
To host a night game takes a team effort. Athletic Director Levi Mathis put in the request for lighting up the field to start the ball rolling. The OSD maintenance crew and the portable light company worked alongside OSD’s business department to bring in the required lighting to be able to have a night game.
The OSD volleyball team took care of business, winning its match with ASD three games to one.
Also making the day special, the Homecoming court crowned its king and queen. Senior Tyler Manek was selected as the king, and junior Shealee Junger reigns as queen.
