Jody Harlan | Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation ServicesIn the front row, from the left, are Kadence Duncan, Jansin Bohannon, Grace Leflore, Name Withheld, Keelyn Laymance, Burke Miller, Kameron Flanagan, Eliel Perez-Avila and Courtney Huff. Middle row: Principal Chris Dvorak, Koner Rogers, Jarven Reininger, Amira Harris, Kaleb Martinez, Name Withheld, Michael Tatum, Evolet Myers and Maverick Wood. Back row (from left): Christopher Huberty, Haden Denney, Ezra Hart, Bradley Schneberger, Zoey Chebultz, Peyton Fudge, Elisabeth McCarley and Principal Amanda Chebultz. Not pictured are Tosh Chebultz and Elijah McKenna.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.