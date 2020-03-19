Oklahoma's legal system responds to COVID-19

In the coming days, weeks and potentially months the COVID-19 pandemic will have a major impact on life in Oklahoma. Its impact will vary by degree throughout the business, professional and economic fields. The legal industry is not immune from its impact. So, I thought this might be a good time to provide a quick, general update on COVID-19’s impact on the legal industry in Oklahoma, and how that might affect your specific legal matter.
As most of you know, the President of the United States declared a national emergency, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on March 13, in response to the World Health Organization’s declaration on March 11. Gov. Kevin Stitt declared an emergency within the state of Oklahoma on March 15. Lastly, a vast majority of municipalities, Ada and Byng included, have declared emergencies due to the pandemic. While these declarations primarily deal with funding measures, several municipalities have closed their doors to the public and taken further precautions by also modifying city-owned or city-operated property hours and access. Should you have a municipal issue, the best course of action is to contact the specific municipality’s town hall regarding any questions or upcoming hearings. Though offices may have closed their doors, staff are still available to be of assistance during this time.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court issued its First Emergency Joint Order Regarding the COVID-19 State of Disaster on March 16. This order is unprecedented in our legal history. For most, there will be a delay of roughly 30 days, minimum, and I suspect it will be closer to 60 days to account for the large amount of rescheduling which is sure to result. Put simply, any date and deadline (in a pending legal matter) is generally extended for a period of at least 30 days.
On March 17, the District Court of Pontotoc County issued its Administrative Order suspending Certain In-Person Court Proceedings and Implementing Temporary Measures, in which it prescribed the local rules and requirements to handle this pandemic. Any hearing which is currently scheduled within Pontotoc County between now and April 20 will most likely be affected in some way. The vast majority, including custody, probate and fines and costs hearings, have been suspended until April 20 at the earliest. However, there are still matters which have not been suspended, such as forcible entry and detainer matters, claims for exemptions, civil mental health matters and emergency temporary restraining orders (emergency protective orders). Effective 12:01 a.m. March 18, the Pontotoc County Courthouse campus will be closed to the public. This closure will be, for now, until further notice with the county commissioners set to reevaluate this on a weekly basis.
While my hope is that you now have a little better understanding of how local matters will be affected, it is impossible to list each and every implication within this column. Because of this, the best course of action will be, and will always be, to speak with either a local attorney or the court clerk’s office for specific questions regarding your individual legal matter. Please remember that this event is unprecedented, and everyone is working through this together, so, patience, kindness and a sense of community will help each of us get through this rough patch. Take care and be safe!
