OKLAHOMA CITY — Despite having virtually no new revenue to spend, Oklahoma’s governor said it won’t deter his quest to make Oklahoma a Top 10 state.
“I don’t think Oklahoma is a poor state,” said Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.
His comments followed a Board of Equalization budget meeting Friday that predicted Oklahoma leaders would have only $9.4 million — or 0.1 percent more — to spend when the Legislature next convenes in February.
Officials noted that state revenues are starting to level out. Since last December, Oklahoma lost more than 60 percent of oil and gas drilling rigs.
Gross production tax estimates on natural gas — what the state charges petroleum drillers — decreased by $189.6 million from June to December. The same tax estimates on oil are down $21.3 million. Personal income tax estimates have decreased by $71.5 million. Sales tax estimates are down $6.9 million. And use tax — typically involving items bought on the Internet or brought into the state for consumption — estimates decreased by $17.7 million during the same period.
Lawmakers are expected to have $8.3 billion to spend in budget year 2021, budget officials said. That’s $9.4 million more than what the Legislature appropriated in the current budget cycle.
Stitt emphasized that Friday’s projections only factor in state-appropriated revenue. With federal funds, spending is closer to $20 billion, he said.
“When you look at that per person, we’re not a poor state,” he said. “We’re right in the middle.”
He said there’s a lot of money to ensure the government delivers services.
“That’s why it’s about management to me, and it’s about getting the right people in these different agencies and making sure that they focus on the right goals to deliver Top 10 services for Oklahomans,” Stitt said.
Stitt said his top priorities going into session will include job creation, education, roads and bridges, the economy and health care.
“There’s some tightness developing for the current fiscal year and beyond,” said Attorney General Mike Hunter, who serves on the board.
But Hunter noted that it appears manageable.
In a statement, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said he’s “cautiously optimistic” about the revenue outlook.
“While there is concern in the decline in gross production taxes collected on natural gas, other sectors of the economy are performing well and helping to fill in that revenue gap,” Treat said. “Additionally, steps taken by the Legislature in recent years to shore up our financial standing are working.”
Any growth in the budget is good, but cautious lawmakers must continue to monitor the economic conditions in 2020, said state Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, in a statement. He serves as the Senate appropriations committee chair.
“Before the first drop of ink is spilled in writing the state budget, we already have nearly $200 million in obligations for things like the ad valorem reimbursements to schools, the bond debt on the Capitol and increased costs for teacher health care benefits,” Thompson said. “The Senate appropriators have already held budget hearings, and we’ll keep doing our work and crunching the numbers to ensure we maximize every tax dollar as we write next year’s budget,”
The board is scheduled to meet again in February to finalize the upcoming budget numbers.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
