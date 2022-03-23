OKLAHOMA CITY — House lawmakers this week narrowly passed a measure that critics say could strip cities and counties of the ability to regulate vegetable gardens and mediate disputes between landowners.
State Rep. Rick West, R-Heavener, said his “Oklahoma Right to Garden Act of 2022” prohibits a county, municipality or other political subdivision from regulating vegetable gardens on residential properties. They can still regulate water use during a drought, fertilizer use or control invasive species.
Critics argued that House Bill 2979 could allow people to intentionally flood each others’ property, limit the ability of local governments to keep rights-of-way clear for firefighters and motorists and give people no choice but to sue each other to settle disputes since local leaders will no longer be able to intervene.
West said no local government has tried to stop Oklahomans from planting gardens, but his bill will ensure that never happens. He said municipalities are trying to kill his bill, because they want to control the food that Oklahomans grow and where it is grown.
“It is a God-given right to grow your own food, so why should government get involved and stop it?” he asked.
State Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, said he’s concerned that cities could no longer pass ordinances to ensure rights-of-way are clear if someone decided to plant vegetables.
“The people of this community are more concerned about the right-of-way and the ability to see kids who are out playing than they are about your ability to grow corn,” he said.
Fugate said he loves rice, but to grow it would require periodically flooding his yard. That floodwater will then roll down into his neighbor’s yard. Grains are classified as a vegetable under the bill. “Are you telling me that the city can’t put any ordinance in place that would prevent me from doing that and potentially ruining my neighbor’s property?” he asked.
State Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa, said he was concerned about utility easements and meter access, and that the law would allow people to plant corn around a fire hydrant.
“I appreciate what you’re trying to do here,” said state Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee. “I understand the premise, but that right to have food is given to me by God and not state government. Therefore, I don’t know why government should be trying to pass a law that government can’t do this or that when we’re the party that doesn’t grow government.”
But state Rep. Danny Williams, R-Seminole, who supported the plan, said a group of gardeners in Miami Shores, Florida, successfully fought for the right to grow vegetables in their front yards after city leaders attempted to prevent it.
“Are you saying that I should have a right to grow whatever I want, as tall as I want regardless of the impact it has on my neighbors?” asked state Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa.
She said she does not see a circumstance where a municipality, state or federal government would cause someone not to grow their own food. She called it “a non-issue.”
Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, who owns chickens, asked what’s to keep him from keeping 400 of them and a water buffalo in his backyard if the Legislature strips local control.
He likened the entire discussion to the tale of a chicken who wrongly thought the sky was falling.
“In honor of this bill, I think my next bird is going to be named Chicken Little,” he joked.
The measure, which passed 51-43, now advances to the Senate for consideration.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
