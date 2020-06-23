Oklahoma reports 218 new COVID-19 cases, Pontotoc County holds at 27

The Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Monday update showed 218 new COVID-19 cases in the state and four in Norman.
The state’s cumulative COVID-19 case total now stands at 10,733. Monday’s new cases come after six days of record-high new case numbers.
The Health Department also reported 7,648 total recoveries Monday. Current hospitalization numbers will not be available until the state releases its first executive order report of the week Monday evening.
Health officials say the recent case spike is not due to increased testing, but to greater community spread and a rising percentage of positive test results. Experts caution that Oklahomans should continue to wear protective masks and social distance, and that anyone who has recently attended a large gathering should seek testing.
The Health Department reported no new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, leaving the state’s death count at 369.
The Health Department reported no new cases in Pontotoc County Monday, maintaining the county case total at 27. The department has reported 19 recoveries and 2 deaths in Pontotoc County.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website. The Pontotoc County Health Department is offering curbside tests by appointment in Ada. The Chickasaw Nation Medical Center is also offering drive-thru tests at the Ada facility.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.