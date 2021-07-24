Oklahoma reduces animal shelter deaths by nearly 7,000 in 2020

KANAB, Utah — Oklahoma saw a significant decrease in the number of shelter animals euthanized in 2020.
But according to Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization, Oklahoma came in eighth in Best Friends’ latest state-by-state ranking of pet shelter deaths, remaining unchanged from last year.
The Best Friends’ pet lifesaving dataset giving a national overview of the number of dogs and cats entering and exiting U.S. shelters each year showed that Oklahoma shelters took in 89,353 dogs and cats in 2020. Of those, 69,545 found positive outcomes, while 11,560 were killed. This equated to a save rate of 77.8 percent for Oklahoma, up from 73.1 percent in 2019. Currently, 38.7 percent of the 119 Oklahoma shelters are no-kill.
“While the latest numbers are definitely encouraging, Oklahoma’s shelter animal euthanasia rate is still needlessly high and our goal is to stem the tide,” said Kelly Burley, Common Bonds Director. “We are committed to improving connections between shelters, their municipalities, and their communities to lower shelter animal intake and increase live outcomes.”
Common Bonds began working with Best Friends Animal Society and two dozen other local, state and national animal welfare organizations in 2019 to help Oklahoma achieve no kill by 2025. The organization engages animal shelters around best practices, connects spay and neuter resources with needs, and shares community success in efforts to improve animal lives.
In April of 2021, Best Friends began a partnership with Tulsa Animal Welfare, including embedding full-time staff dedicated to implementing best operating policies and practices. Tulsa Animal Welfare has one of the largest lifesaving gaps in the state and is committed to improving upon that number through the embed partnership, as well as sustaining the improvements once the partnership ends.
The COVID-19 pandemic impacted this year’s data, as many shelters or services had to partially close or reduce services. Communities and individuals filled that gap through volunteering, fostering, and adopting. As a result, fewer pets entered shelters and more lives were saved.
“This was a monumental year for cats and dogs in America’s shelters,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “We saw communities, shelters, and individuals step up for animals in ways we couldn’t have imagined, and now we are closer than ever before to achieving our goal of no-kill by 2025.”
The top six states where pets need to be saved are Texas, California, North Carolina, Florida, Alabama and Louisiana, which make up 50 percent of the dogs and cats still being killed in the nation. Although they continue to represent the largest lifesaving gaps, these states have seen significant progress in lifesaving over the past year.
Nationally, about 347,000 cats and dogs were killed in America’s shelters in 2020, down from 625,000 in 2019. This is the largest yearly reduction in dogs and cats killed in the nation’s shelters (44.5 percent) to date, putting the nation at an 83 percent save rate. Best Friends has the most comprehensive national data on sheltered animals, representing an estimated 93 percent of all sheltered dogs and cats in the country.
“Since we announced our no-kill goal the number of cats and dogs killed in shelters has decreased by 76 percent, down from about 1.5 million in 2016. This is incredible progress, but we must never lose sight that there are still over 950 cats and dogs killed every day just because they do not have a safe place to call home,” Castle said.
The data also shows that cats continue to be killed at a rate of more than two cats to one dog, even though intake of dogs is roughly five percent higher. Outdoor community cats make up the majority of cats killed in shelters. Community cat programs have created a notable reduction in the number of cats entering shelters and significant improvements in save rates.
