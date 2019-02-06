Oklahoma was among 28 states to be ranked in the lowest category for LGBTQ equality in a study released Jan. 31 by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.
Human Rights Campaign is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit focused on civil rights advocacy and lobbying for the LGBTQ community.
HRC completed and released with the Equality Federation Institute, a San Francisco-based LGBTQ advocacy nonprofit, the fifth annual State Equality Index, billed as “a comprehensive report detailing statewide laws and policies that affect LGBTQ people and their families, and assessing how well states are protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination.”
“Because there are currently no comprehensive civil rights protections for LGBTQ people at the federal level, the rights of millions of LGBTQ people and their families depend on which state they live in,” the report authors wrote. “In 30 states, LGBTQ people remain at risk of being fired, evicted or denied services because of who they are.”
Oklahoma was ranked with 27 other states in the category “High Priority to Achieve Basic Equality,” in part due to a spike in recent years of state laws and proposed laws seen by the SEI authors as restricting or seeking to restrict equality or civil rights for LGBTQ Oklahomans.
States were categorized based on an evaluation of legislation related to the LGBTQ community in the areas of parenting laws and policies, religious refusal and relationship recognition laws, non-discrimination laws and policies, hate crime and criminal justice laws, youth-related laws and policies and health and safety laws and policies.
The Oklahoma “SEI Report Card” noted a spike in the number of such “bad bills” introduced in the Oklahoma Legislature in the four-year period 2015-18, at 77 bills, compared to 11 such bills in 2011-14.
E. Laurette Taylor, interim executive director of the Freedom Oklahoma Education Campaign, said the SEI report “paints a grim picture of Oklahoma in terms of equality protections for LGBTQ adult and youth citizens of our state.”
As evidence of negative legislative trends in the state toward LGBTQ equality, Taylor pointed to a state law, authored by Republican Sen. Greg Treat and signed into law by then-Gov. Mary Fallin last May, which provides legal protections to faith-based agencies that won’t place children in LGBT homes because of religious or moral convictions.
“During 2018, we fought hard to defeat a state bill that discriminates against LGBTQ families and others that ‘violate the agency’s written religious or moral convictions or policies,’” Taylor said. “Unfortunately, this bill passed and was a significant loss in the fight for LGBTQ equality in Oklahoma.”
Oklahoma’s adoption law was one of more than 100 pieces of legislation introduced in 29 states last year the SEI reported as “anti-LGBTQ,” and was one of only two bills opposed by HRC to be signed into law in 2018, according to the HRC press release
While that law remains a loss for LGBTQ rights groups, Taylor said the fight for equality continues in 2019.
“This year provides us with the opportunity to fight for several measures that will extend rights for the LGBTQ community,” Taylor said. “Freedom Oklahoma and other state organizations will be at the forefront of bringing LGBTQ equality and non-discrimination protections to Oklahoma in 2019.”
While the SEI report noted setbacks for the LGBTQ community in Oklahoma, it found trends advancing LGBTQ equality in some other states.
New York recently passed both the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act (GENDA) and legislation restricting the practice of so-called “conversion therapy.” Legislation is also progressing through the Virginia Legislature that would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. And governors in Kansas, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin signed executive orders protecting LGBTQ state employees, according to the SEI report.
Sixteen states were ranked in SEI’s highest category for LGBTQ equality, “Working Toward Innovative Equality,” while four were categorized as “Solidifying Equality” and two were found to be “Building Equality.”
To view the SEI Oklahoma report card, go to https://tinyurl.com/ENEokseireportcard. The full SEI report is available at https://tinyurl.com/ENEseireportcard.
