Oklahoma officials Thursday said they’re getting closer to finding someone to permanently lead the state’s broadband expansion efforts after increasing the salary they’re willing to pay.
After increasing the salary range to $175,000 to $205,000 a year, the state had 31 new applicants apply to lead its Oklahoma Broadband Office. Mike Fina, chairman of the Oklahoma Broadband Office governing board, said the applicant pool has been narrowed to five and initial interviews have begun.
He said they aim to have someone hired by February.
Lawmakers have tasked the Broadband Office with increasing broadband internet access to 95% of the state by 2027. They’ve said the person selected will need to have the technical and fiscal know-how to oversee Oklahoma’s federally funded expansion effort expected to top $1.5 billion through mid-2028. Legislators hope to expand access to everyone except those in areas where extreme distance or terrain makes it cost-prohibitive.
In September, lawmakers urged the governing board to raise the salary after learning that as many as 35 applicants had applied, but every qualified candidate then withdrew or took another job. Human resources officials had recommended a salary range of up to $200,000, but the governing board initially believed that a $150,000 to $170,000 salary was adequate.
The board Thursday also urged Oklahomans to double-check the Federal Communication Commission’s broadband map.
The federal agency released a map that showed 100% of the state had access to high-speed internet access at their homes, businesses and churches.
“We know that’s not true. It’s extremely misleading,” said Tim Allen, spokesman for the Broadband Office.
He said federal officials included satellite coverage as part of Oklahoma’s broadband map, but that’s not supposed to be counted when determining the state’s final allocation. Some providers also noted that the FCC also reported satellite coverage was currently available in areas where it actually isn’t.
Kirk Martin, interim director of the Broadband Office, said in a press release that they have reason to believe that some of the information listed on the site, especially in rural areas, is wrong. He’s urging both internet providers and residents to check to see if the information provided at https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home is accurate. If not, Oklahomans should notify the FCC of its error by clicking “Availability Challenge.”
The FCC’s coverage map will be used to determine how much funding Oklahoma receives, and the state is also preparing “a bulk challenge” in an effort to maximize the state’s share, Allen said.
Jerry Whisenhunt, a member of the board and general manager at Pine Telephone Co., said he’s been reviewing the data for his service area in southeast Oklahoma, and the FCC is showing more coverage than his company actually reported.
He urged all service providers to comb through the data because if the map remains inaccurate, they’ll receive a smaller pool of money than is needed to expand broadband coverage.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
