The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma announced Thursday that after an extensive nationwide search, Brook A. Simmons has been chosen as its next president, effective May 1.
“After a collaborative and exhaustive search, we are pleased to have found a new leader for the Alliance whose background and experience so perfectly fit with our goals and mission,” said David D. Le Norman, Alliance chairman.
“Brook served as an active member in both of our predecessor organizations and was instrumental in uniting the oil and natural gas industry under the single banner of the Petroleum Alliance,” Le Norman said. “It is fitting that he is coming home to Oklahoma in order to oversee the organization where he has such deep roots.”
Simmons served as the federal lobbyist for the Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Association from 2008-2015. He served on the executive committee of the board of directors for the Oklahoma Oil & Gas Association from 2015-2019 and helped merge the organizations into the Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma.
From 2015 until its acquisition by Encana (now Ovintiv) in 2019, Simmons managed federal, state and local government affairs for Newfield Exploration and worked in Oklahoma with frequency. Since then, Simmons has represented private clients on federal issues in Washington, D.C.
Simmons serves on the board of directors for the Domestic Energy Producers Alliance and previously served on the boards of directors for the Western Energy Alliance, North Dakota Petroleum Council, Royalty Owners & Producers Educational Coalition and the Utah Petroleum Association. He also served on Utah Gov. Gary Herbert’s Energy Advisory Council.
Simmons said his priority at the Alliance will be to ensure that it emerges even stronger from the economic storm while continuing to deliver powerful results for members of every size.
“The petroleum industry is the life blood of Oklahoma. Every sector of the economy depends on its vitality and the petroleum products our hard-working men and women deliver daily to enable human progress,” said Simmons. “The Alliance will remain focused on sound public policies to maximize Oklahoma’s role in this global business and on delivering effective services, so members are well-prepared for the next chapter in our extraordinary story.”
Simmons is a graduate of Ardmore High School and the University of Oklahoma. A former journalist, he worked in Congress from 1991-2004 – serving U.S. Sen. Don Nickles, R-Okla., and U.S. Rep. Ed Whitfield, R-Ky. – while taking breaks to work on campaigns and to serve as spokesman for the American Sportfishing Association.
