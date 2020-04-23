Oklahoma National Guard medics train for COVID-19 response

Oklahoma National GuardTech. Sgt. Rebecca Keylon, a bio-environmental engineering technician with the 137th Special Operations Medical Group, Oklahoma Air National Guard, administers a N95 medical mask fit test to Oklahoma Army National Guard Pvt. Connor Boal, a medic with the Oklahoma Army National Guard Medical Detachment, as part of COVID-19 medical response training April 10-11 at the 90th Troop Command Headquarters in Oklahoma City. The training, which included presentations by the University of Oklahoma Medical Center and the Oklahoma County Health Department, prepared Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard medical personnel for potential missions with their civilian counterparts in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the state.