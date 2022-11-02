In an effort to ease pressure on hospitals grappling with a surge in respiratory virus cases, Oklahoman hospitals will temporarily have the flexibility to expand pediatric access.
Keith Reed, the state commissioner of health, said Tuesday that he sent a letter to licensed hospitals allowing them the option of temporarily changing bed designations from adult to pediatric.
The change, Reed said, comes as the number of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases continues to climb, and Oklahoma’s largest pediatric hospitals are reporting bed occupancy rates of at least 80%. While most hospitals have reported an impact, the metro areas have borne the brunt of the surge because they have the largest capacity to receive and care for children.
“The hope is that we can go upstream and decompress and allow those hospitals some flexibility as well if they only have a handful of pediatric beds or a couple pediatric beds,” Reed said. “This gives them the flexibility to increase that and may prevent some of the need to transfer patients around the state.”
Children under 2 are most at risk for complications from RSV, but it can also be dangerous for those with lung or heart disease or who are immunocompromised. The symptoms are similar to other viruses like congestion, runny nose, fever, cough and breathing problems. In most cases, RSV symptoms pass within a week, but when children start to struggle to breath and keep food and fluids down because of congestion, it’s time to talk to a doctor, experts said.
Reed said he knows staffing, resources and equipment are important issues to consider when taking care of pediatric patients, but health officials hope the new flexibility will temporarily remove a regulatory barrier.
He said RSV percent positivity is on the rise, and the virus is actively circulating in all parts of the state. All regions, except the southwest, now have over 10% positivity rates.
Dr. Cameron Mantor, chief medical officer for Oklahoma Children’s Hospital, said the facility has about 275 children’s hospital beds. At several points over the last couple of weeks, every single bed was occupied. Their 26-bed emergency room had between 10 and 15 patients waiting to be admitted. It’s led to situations where elective admissions have had to be delayed.
Mantor said about 40% of OU Children’s patients right now have RSV. Another 10% are hospitalized with the flu. He said they’ve only had one or two pediatric hospitalizations related to COVID-19.
Mantor said hospitals usually see a pretty significant bump in cases between November and March, but this year the virus has arrived several weeks early.
Staffing issues have also put stress on OU’s ability to care for children.
Mantor said the new flexibility should help hospitals. His hospital, for instance, is looking at new ways in which they can try to expand their care if they can find the staff and physicians to cover the new beds.
He said they’re trying to come up with ways to “decompress our emergency room.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.