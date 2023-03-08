OKLAHOMA CITY — State senators on Tuesday voted to ban adults from accessing books in public libraries that have a “predominant tendency to appeal to a prurient interest in sex.”
They also voted to require high school juniors and seniors to get written permission before they can access age-appropriate library books. Senate Bill 397 requires those books be locked away in an area only accessible to librarians, teachers and other school staff. The remaining public school students must have access to only age-appropriate reading materials — even if they’re reading at an advanced level.
Critics panned the bill, saying state government should not be interfering in adults’ personal lives by telling them what to read. They also argued legislators should trust parents to know what’s best for their children, and they shouldn’t be making book access more difficult for students who want to learn.
But supporters argued the bill is necessary to prevent students from accessing objectionable content. They said requiring all public libraries across the state — including those in schools — to inventory material and rate them based on their suitability for children will ensure literature is age-appropriate and not sexual in nature.
The bill now advances to the state House.
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said while conversations about book access for students should be a discussion, the Legislature is entering into a “very dangerous area” by precluding adults from accessing materials and by outright banning libraries from having those on their shelves.
“That’s not the government’s business,” Floyd said, referring to what adults choose to read.
State Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, who authored the legislation, said he wants a public committee to rate books based on the federal communication guidelines on obscenity, using existing state statutes about what’s appropriate for minors and relying on local community standards.
“I don’t think there’s anybody that would argue that there are some things that younger children are exposed to that maybe they shouldn’t be, and so we can organize those things into the appropriate time for them,” Hamilton said.
He said the time to be exposed to “pornographic behavior” is arguably never, but school is definitely not the place. He said his bill attempts to make school a safe place.
“This bill is not an attempt to ban books,” Hamilton said. “Certain things you can’t get at school. Communion wine is one of those things. We’re not attempting to ban that.”
And, he said school boards haven’t “exactly been hitting it out of the park lately,” so maybe they would benefit from “a little help from some community involvement and some community empowerment.”
State Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, questioned how the federal standards would be applied to romance novels, and said adults may find themselves living in an Oklahoma community with standards that prohibit access to those books.
State Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, who voted against the legislation, said he appreciates the intent, but believes parents should decide what their children are reading. He said he also opposes the idea that high school juniors and seniors have to have a signed permission slip to read an age-appropriate book.
He said he views the bill as being overreach by the state government and “usurping” both parental and local control.
“I’m awfully afraid that if you create a body that will limit the ability of materials to go into a place, then you also limit the ability of individuals to learn and to grow,” said state Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City.
He said children should be able to read about slavery even though books contain depictions about rape and torture and other “ill things” that occurred. He said his colleagues grew up having open access to books, and children should have the same opportunity.
“Let’s leave our school libraries alone, just leave our public libraries alone because that is one of the institutions that really clearly helps us to understand not only our past, but gives us a good idea about where our future is going,” he said.
State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, who supported the bill, said schools need to have “guardrails like this in place so parents can be involved in these committees and put forward their ideas of what’s appropriate for these kids.”
He said he supports even stronger language, but the bill is “a good step in the right direction in making sure … inappropriate materials stay out of the hands of kids, (and) give guardrails to educators so they don’t go outside those and lose their job and ability to teach in Oklahoma.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
