Oklahoma lawmakers unveil congressional redistricting maps

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers on Monday unveiled the state’s final congressional redistricting maps that propose expanding Oklahoma County’s congressional representation from two to three, dividing the state’s urban core.
The maps double the size of Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District from three counties to six. They place Midwest City and Tinker Air Force base into the Fourth Congressional District, and they move a heavily Hispanic part of Oklahoma City into the Third Congressional District.
Legislators said they also made the state’s First Congressional District more compact by moving Washington County to the Second Congressional District. That district encompasses more than two dozen counties in eastern Oklahoma.
State Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, said the maps are intended to be the final product that lawmakers will consider when they convene in special session Nov. 15 to finalize the legislative and congressional redistricting process. He said the public has had the opportunity to give feedback for the past 12 months.
“We know that we have covered all the legal requirements as far as keeping community interests whole, more compact, equalizing population, which is the end goal,” said Martinez, who is heading up the House’s redistricting effort.
He said officials focused on including the state’s two largest military installations — Fort Sill and Tinker Air Force Base — in the same congressional district to ensure better representation in Congress. Communities in Logan County and the Shawnee area wanted to be part of the Fifth Congressional District. He said about 87% of the state will continue to be represented by the same member of Congress.
“Are there a million different ways we could draw this?” Martinez asked. “Absolutely. But what we had to look at is what benefits the most and all Oklahomans to make the puzzle fit together while using the criteria that we set up in the beginning — public input, compactness. If you look at the congressional district vibe as presented here, it’s much more compact. It’s much easier to kind of understand the connection than it was before.”
Over the past decade, nearly two-thirds of Oklahoma counties saw their population decrease, losing a combined 69,000, an analysis of Oklahoma’s U.S. Census Bureau data shows. But the remaining counties — predominantly urban and suburban — saw their populations grow by about 277,000 people. While the state saw a net gain of about 208,000 people in the past decade, nearly half of all Oklahoma residents now report living in just four counties — Canadian, Cleveland, Oklahoma and Tulsa. Oklahoma County is home to nearly 800,000 people.
State Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, said legislators received feedback from agricultural groups that they’d like to have some rural influence in every congressional district.
The lawmakers said they did not consider political affiliation or race when crafting the maps.
The maps will go through the normal legislative process, so constituents still have an opportunity to weigh in and urge their representative not to support them if they don’t like the finished product, said Paxton, who is heading up the Senate’s redistricting effort.
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said Democratic lawmakers were “pretty disappointed” not only in the process, but also in the decision to endorse maps that “politically gerrymander” and split communities of interest.
She questioned the belief that southwest Oklahoma City and Guymon share similar interests.
“I think both communities would say that they don’t have much in common,” Virgin said.
She said Republican lawmakers could have easily put Oklahoma County in one congressional district. That would have been the easiest and simplest solution.
“But instead of doing that, what you see is they have essentially tried to dilute the Democratic vote so much in congressional District 5 in order to keep that district in Republican hands,” Virgin said.
Andy Moore, head of People Not Politicians, said failing to look at race data or partisan data is as much of a potential problem as actually considering the data.
“If you don’t consider race data, you could perhaps unintentionally divide a community or cut them off,” Moore said. “And just because you didn’t look at the data doesn’t give you an excuse (and) doesn’t make it OK.”
Moore’s coalition aims to ensure that the redrawing of the state’s voting districts, which must occur every decade following the U.S. Census count, is free of partisan influence. In Oklahoma, politicians are responsible for redrawing voting districts.
He had previously proposed a plan that would incorporate much of Oklahoma County into one congressional district. The Tulsa County region would be its own district. The three remaining districts would be comprised of the remaining — predominantly rural — counties.
Moore said there’s no doubt that areas like Guthrie and Shawnee, located outside the traditional metro area, are tied economically to Oklahoma City. But, that doesn’t mean they should be included in the same district at the exclusion of Oklahoma City residents who live just a few miles down the road from each other.
He said his group is considering a legal challenge.
“We hope that over the next two weeks, Oklahomans who are frustrated by this clear attempt of politicians to secure their own reelection, that people will advocate for changes in the map,” Moore said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.