Oklahoma lawmakers pass restrictive anti-abortion measure

OKLAHOMA CITY — State lawmakers on Thursday passed the country’s most restrictive abortion ban that, once signed by the governor, would make Oklahoma the first state to successfully outlaw nearly all abortions.
Abortion-rights advocates immediately vowed to challenge it, but warned that Oklahoma’s measure is a harbinger of what’s to come in more than half of the states across the country. They said while many states have been passing increasingly restrictive abortion legislation, Oklahoma’s amounts to the first to eliminate access even as the federal abortion protections guaranteed by the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling nearly 50 years ago still stand. The court isn’t expected to rule on a different abortion case until later this summer.
Oklahoma’s House Bill 4327 bans abortions from the moment of fertilization, which is defined as when the sperm fuses with the egg.
The measure expressly allows the use of Plan B and other morning-after pills or any other type of contraception or emergency contraception. Abortions, too, would be permitted to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency or in cases of rape, sexual assault or incest that have been reported to law enforcement.
Critics say the measure contains a “bounty hunter” provision that encourages private citizens to sue each other and take civil action against anyone who performs an abortion or helps a woman obtain one. Those who prevail would receive damages of at least $10,000.
They said doctors would be forced to use women’s private medical records in court to justify their decisions, that the measure could further limit access to live-saving abortions for women, and it could inadvertently limit access to or increase the already expensive cost of in vitro fertilization. They note that debate is already swirling over whether frozen embryos are fertilized eggs and whether people could be sued for trying to get pregnant under the legislation’s definitions.
Supporters said they expect the bill to work in conjunction with two other pieces of anti-abortion legislation previously signed into law this year by Gov. Kevin Stitt. One criminalizes abortion while the other prohibits it around six weeks when a fetal heartbeat can first be detected except to save the life of the mother. The latter bill has already taken effect and contains a similar civil enforcement mechanism.
State Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont, said she gave birth to a wonderful daughter and a son who died at 20 weeks. Clearly emotional, she said she also aborted a child that she’ll never know.
Crosswhite Hader said after she stood on the House floor and told the public her story, she then had to face two of her sisters who had miscarriages and wanted children.
“And yet, here I said I murdered mine,” she said. “When I told my daughter, she thanked me for not killing her. That’s literally what she said. That wasn’t a political statement for her. That’s just how she felt.”
She said her daughter has no biological siblings because her brother died and the other was aborted. She said many women have “more destructive behavior because of the hurt and the guilt” of abortion.
She said despite it, she has hope “from the horrible choices I’ve made.”
State Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, said she values Crosswhite Hader’s personal story and her experience with pregnancy, but said her colleague had the choice of abortion.
“We cannot legislate regret. We can’t,” Munson said. “What she may regret, another person may not. But she had the choice, and we cannot take the choice away. You want to know why depression, suicide and those percentages are so high among those who made the choice to have an abortion? Because we have stigmatized a health care procedure.”
Munson said “it’s a scary time in Oklahoma when it comes to reproductive health,” and women will die because they cannot access a procedure that they need to save their own lives.
“It will be on our conscience,” she said.
State Rep. Wendi Stearman, R-Collinsville, who authored the legislation, said the bill does not preclude any other programs that seek to help women and children in difficult circumstances.
“What this bill does is protect life,” she said.
Stearman said that since filing the bill, objections have shifted to whether to bring a child into the world because it may have a difficult life.
“We are discussing who will provide for all of these unwanted children,” Stearman said. “That is a terrifying proposition for our society. What does that say about our value of life?”
State Rep. Garry Mize, R-Guthrie, one of two Republicans to oppose the measure, said he’d previously voted on every piece of “pro-life legislation” the body has ever run.
But he questioned what lawmakers were doing with this one when the state can’t adequately fund services for the 10,000 children already reliant on the state “that we are failing today.”
“It’s not the idea of abortion, or pro-life, RINO (Republican in Name Only), or whatever the heck we want to call it,” Mize said. “But what are we doing? Are we actually going to put our money where our mouth is?”
He said everyone keeps “looking through the same freakin’ lens that we think everybody else looks through,” but they don’t.
“Not everybody gets to this place and by the same path, and they don’t get to the same place where they’re forced to make this decision that they don’t want to make,” Mize said. “I’m sure that they don’t want to make it, but why don’t we as a body, as a society, circle up with those people and put our money where our mouth is (and) actually provide some help?”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
