OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers will return as ordered later this month to take up inflation relief and possible tax reform, but they’ll be doing it on their terms, the most powerful Republican in the state House said.
“What the governor does not understand is you never call a special session until you have an agreed-upon plan to run,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. “But we will show up. We are going to continue to lead in the Legislature.”
McCall said he intends to amend the Legislature’s existing special session call to include all inflation relief. That will enable legislators to “talk about all possibilities,” as opposed to the two specific items that Gov. Kevin Stitt has specifically demanded they take up in his June 13 special session call.
When they convene for his special session, Stitt has called on lawmakers to eliminate the state’s grocery tax and to cut the state’s personal income tax by 0.25%.
Lawmakers had previously called their own special session, expected to last throughout the summer, to spend $1.8 billion in federal coronavirus aid.
“I feel like his call is very narrow,” McCall said. “I believe he’s intentionally gaming the process of the state with his call. He wants to limit the Legislature to just talking about two issues only when there could be multiple issues that we need to consider on behalf of the people.”
He also said it’s “incredibly disingenuous” of the governor to call for a special session in the middle of June as lawmakers are gearing up for a primary election at the end of the month. He described it as “punitive.”
McCall said lawmakers will come in when they have agreement, and Stitt’s call does not give legislators the ability to have the conversation on all topics or provide timing that may be best for them.
He said legislators want the most inflation relief possible, but noted that the House had already considered both of Stitt’s proposals. Neither made it into the final negotiated budget that lawmakers unveiled last month.
In a statement, Stitt said Oklahomans are facing “sky-high prices for everything from groceries to gas and they need real relief now.
“Under my inflation relief plan, families would start saving money right away for a total of $453 each year,” he said. “I look forward to working with the Legislature on June 13 to eliminate the grocery sales tax and reduce the personal income tax.”
Even as he publicly announced his planned budget-related vetoes last week, Stitt pledged that he’d call a special session to give Oklahomans “real relief.”
Rather than cut the grocery tax — a recurring revenue source that generates millions annually for state services — lawmakers had proposed one-time inflation relief checks of $75 to all Oklahoma taxpayers. Stitt, though, unexpectedly vetoed Republicans’ plan, calling it a “slap in the face of hardworking Oklahomans.”
While lawmakers overrode several Stitt vetoes both related and unrelated to the budget, lawmakers let stand Stitt’s veto of their “inflation relief” checks, and the House rejected a veto override effort that would have eliminated the motor vehicle sales tax on new vehicles.
State Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, who helped negotiate the budget, said he’s hopeful that the Legislature will be able to work with Stitt when they reconvene for June’s special session.
“I think it’s up to him,” Martinez said. “Hopefully he realizes that we’re co-equal branches of government and that the power and the constitution provides for the Legislature to create budgets, and we’re going to continue to do that. Do it responsibly and make sure that we have balanced budgets that Oklahomans will be happy and proud of.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.