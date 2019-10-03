Oklahoma Heritage Bank breaks ground for Roff building

In midsummer, representatives of Oklahoma Heritage Bank and MacHill Construction Co. sunk shovels into the ground of the new state Highway 1 and Pontotoc Street location in Roff. The symbolic gesture marked the beginning of construction of a state-of-the-art, full-service 1,500 -square-foot bank building.
The construction is a visible symbol of OHB’s continuing commitment to the Roff community and the families and businesses in the area. The new facility will replace the original building that has been in continuous use since the founding and charter of OHB in 1978.
This Roff project is the offspring of strategic planning by the bank’s directors and executive officers that began four years ago. The new facility, complete with 24/7 automated and interactive teller machines and additional drive-through service lanes, is slated to open in spring 2020.
All four Oklahoma Heritage locations (Ada, Stratford, Roff and Byng) are integrated through centralized computer processing and consistent banking policies and procedures, allowing customers easy access to their accounts either in person or through online banking.
“After 41 years, OHB remains a hometown bank focused on individuals. Both staff and directors have been, and continue to be, committed to outstanding customer service for our friends and neighbors.” OHB Board Chairman Darryl Fisher said at the Roff groundbreaking, adding that the 2003 words of the late Wanda Bass, McAlester banker and generous philanthropist, well describe OHB’s commitment to its communities: “The community is no better than its local banker, and the local banker is no better than the community. It’s a partnership.”
In addition to the new Roff bank building, OHB is well into the construction (floor slab completed) of its new Ada headquarters fronting Lonnie Abbott Boulevard in North Hills Centre. That 5,300 square-foot modern banking facility with four drive-through lanes is slated to open in February 2020 and is also a project of MacHill Construction.
