Oklahoma Heritage Bank breaks ground for Roff building

OHB directors David Keith (fourth from left), Ron Tidwell (center), and Darryl Fisher (fourth from right) shovel the first earth from the Roff building site for the new state-of-the-art bank building, while directors Cheryl Cody, Wayne Cobb and Dustin Riddle look on. Roff School Superintendent Scott Morgan (right) and Jamae Hill and Cason Hill of MacHill Construction Co. (left), along with OHB staff Deniece Hawkins and Melissa Kelough, join in the ceremony.