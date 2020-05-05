Oklahoma Guardsmen help long-term care facilities fight COVID-19

An Oklahoma National Guardsman updates his team’s most current room completion and monitors air quality as they disinfect a long-term health care facility April 22 in McAlester. The Guardsmen broke into two teams to cover nearly every room within the building while disinfecting floors, walls and commonly touched surfaces in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the residents and staff of the facility. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt requested that the Oklahoma National Guard take on the cleaning mission in support of the Oklahoma State Department of Health.