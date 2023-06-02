OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed legislation that would have granted one-year extensions on the Oklahoma’s tobacco and motor vehicle licensing and registration compacts.
In his veto messages, Stitt said House Bill 1005 and Senate Bill 26, which also gives tribes the option of automatically restoring any lapsed tobacco compacts, were in “clear violation” of state law. He said the bills amounted to an attempt to circumvent his authority to negotiate the compacts and that neither is in Oklahoma’s best interests.
Legislators though had argued that the extensions were necessary to give Stitt and tribal leaders more time to reach an agreement on a handful of key compact renewals set to expire Dec. 31 as well as several tobacco compacts that Stitt has let lapse. Lawmakers had contended that they have the legal authority to step in if Stitt is unable to reach an agreement.
Legislators haven’t ruled out a mid-June special session to override both vetoes. Both temporary compact extensions received overwhelming support in the Legislature.
“Well, I guess it’s time to make my hotel reservations for June 11th,” state Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said in a Twitter post. “This one should take all of 30 seconds to override, maybe 15.”
Supporters have said the compact extensions protect a key revenue source that benefits state coffers, keeps the state and tribes out of protracted litigation and grants state leaders extra time to seek answers to complex questions. Those include whether the definition of Indian land has changed since the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling and how that could impact compact wording. They also noted existing negotiations either weren’t progressing or were nonexistent.
Stitt wrote in his veto message that Senate Bill 26, which addresses tobacco compacts, would “rubberstamp” pre-McGirt compacts that contain the same language five of the state’s federally recognized tribes are relying on in a lawsuit that challenges the state’s right to collect income taxes within tribal boundaries.
“This bill may appear on its face to be innocuous,” Stitt wrote. “However, if this bill were to become law, irreparable harm will befall our great state.”
And regarding the vehicle compact legislation, Stitt said lawmakers want to extend it without “any regard for whether the decade old compact is a fair deal for the state moving forward.”
Stitt also questioned the constitutionality of the Legislature’s potential decision to take up the compacts as part of special session. He said the compacts are not specifically included in the call, which is limited to budget matters.
Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said in a statement that significant majorities in both legislative chambers voted to extend the compacts because “they provide important, ongoing benefits for the people of Oklahoma.”
The Choctaw and Chickasaw nations’ compacts expire Dec. 31.
“By vetoing these bills, Gov. Stitt has once again put his personal hostility to tribal sovereignty ahead of what is good for the state and what is good for the tribes,” Batton said. “We hope the Legislature will return as expected in June and will override these vetoes to show their continuing support for positive, cooperative relations between the state and tribes.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
